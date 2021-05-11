Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Elbasy visits ‘Farab’ scientific and universal library

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
11 May 2021, 21:29
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev paid a visit to the Turkestan Scientific Universal Library ‘Farab’, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Elbasy visited the regional scientific-universal library ‘Farab’. During the visit Nursultan Nazarbayev familiarized with the results of the work of the FabLab digital library and surveyed the hall of rare books and manuscripts,» Elbasy’s official spokesperson Aidos Ukibai tweeted.

photo

‘Farab’ library boasts a library stock of over 480,000 books, including rare ones. The library’s total area amounts to 2,600 sq.m.

Earlier it was reported that Nursultan Nazarbayev had arrived in Turkestan to visit a number of social and cultural facilities there.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Kazakhstan   Nursultan Nazarbayev   Turkestan region   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
