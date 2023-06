Elbasy visits Abish Kekilbayev Museum in Aktau

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited the Abish Kekilbayev Museum in Aktau city, Kazinform cites Elbasy.kz.

During the visit, Nursultan Nazarbayev laid flowers at the statute of the prominent Kazakh writer Abish Kekilbayev as well as toured the Abish Kekilbayev Museum.

Kazakhstan's f irst President made an entry in the Book of Special Guests of the Museum.