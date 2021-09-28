Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    Elbasy visited Astanagenplan scientific research design institute

    28 September 2021, 20:31

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev visited the Astanagenplan scientific research design institute to get acquainted with plans to build new tourist, cultural and social facilities in the capital city, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

    Mayor Altai Kulginov told about the progress of construction of districts, utility forestry and measures taken to provide walkable environment to healthcare, pre-school centres, schools, sports facilities and commercial properties. The Elbasy got acquainted with development of the new mosque surroundings and EXPO territory.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Construction First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    3 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    4 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    5 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil