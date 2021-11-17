Elbasy urges to strengthen institute of dialogue and trust in Eurasia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev urged Wednesday to strengthen the institute of dialogue and trust in Eurasia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the session of the 2021 Astana Club in the Kazakh capital, Elbasy said the present-day crisis situation in the world requires brand new approaches to cooperation in Eurasia.

It was noted that strengthening of the institute of dialogue and trust in Big Eurasia becomes of paramount importance and the CICA initiative proposed by Nursultan Nazarbayev in 1992 has proved to be instrumental in that respect.

Nowadays, according to the First President of Kazakhstan, the Conference on Interaction and Cooperation in Central Asia (CICA) unites 27 countries and its authority and geography are expanding. CICA can become a platform for establishing all-encompassing dialogue in Asia, he noted.

Elbasy revealed that next year CICA will convene for its 30th jubilee summit.

Recall that the capital of Kazakhstan hosted the three-day 2021 Astana Club event dedicated to ‘A Vision of The New World: Post-Pandemic and Beyond’.