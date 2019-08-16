Go to the main site
    Elbasy urges Nur Otan Party to step up preparations to parliamentary elections

    16 August 2019, 17:41

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan- Elbasy (Leader of the Nation) Nursultan Nazarbayev urged the Nur Otan Party to step up preparations for the elections to Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy’s Press Secretary Aidos Ukibai.

    «At the sessionof the party Nursultan Nazarbayev urged it to step up preparations for theelections to Majilis,» Ukibai tweeted.

    Earlier it wasreported that on Friday the First President chaired the session of the Bureauof the Political Council of the Nur Otan Party.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
