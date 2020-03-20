Elbasy urges businesses and investors to retain staff and support regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev calls domestic businesses and large investors to retain staff and support the population of the regions, Kazinform reports.

In his today’s address to the nation, the First President of the country thanked the businessmen for the financial assistance already provided to the population.

He expressed hope that private sector will also join this process. «I suppose that the owners of companies will lend financial and moral support to the people working for them, for instance paying their temporary absence leave or by introducing part-time work. I call domestic businesses not to dismiss their employees and retain jobs,» the Elbasy noted.

He stressed that large investors specializing in extraction and processing of raw materials should assist the regions they are working in, together with the Government and local administrations.



