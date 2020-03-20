Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Elbasy urges businesses and investors to retain staff and support regions

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
20 March 2020, 11:43
Elbasy urges businesses and investors to retain staff and support regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev calls domestic businesses and large investors to retain staff and support the population of the regions, Kazinform reports.

In his today’s address to the nation, the First President of the country thanked the businessmen for the financial assistance already provided to the population.

He expressed hope that private sector will also join this process. «I suppose that the owners of companies will lend financial and moral support to the people working for them, for instance paying their temporary absence leave or by introducing part-time work. I call domestic businesses not to dismiss their employees and retain jobs,» the Elbasy noted.

He stressed that large investors specializing in extraction and processing of raw materials should assist the regions they are working in, together with the Government and local administrations.


First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023