Elbasy turned Kazakhstan’s inter-faith diversity into its strength – Sarsenbayev

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
6 October 2021, 17:08
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Board of N. Nazarbayev Center for the development of inter-faith and inter-civilization dialogue Bulat Sarsenbayev highlighted the role the First President of Kazakhstan played in the development of inter-faith accord in the country and beyond, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While speaking at the session of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Nur-Sultan on Wednesday, Bulat Sansenbayev paid attention to the fact that practically all speakers mentioned Nursultan Nazarbayev’s role in the gradual promotion of international dialogue in the sphere of inter-civilizational, inter-religious and inter-faith relations.

«The convocation of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions is a fundamental contribution of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev, to the global peace and security,» Bulat Sarsenbayev said at the 19th session of the Secretariat.

According to him, Elbasy succeeded in turning the inter-faith and inter-ethnic diversity of Kazakhstan and its people into one of its fundamental strengths.

Following results of the 19th session of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Nur-Sultan, its participants highlighted the significance of Kazakhstan’s unique model of inter-ethnic and inter-faith development and the role of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev, in the promotion of global inter-civilizational and inter-religious dialogue.


