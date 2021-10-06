Elbasy turned Kazakhstan’s inter-faith diversity into its strength – Sarsenbayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Board of N. Nazarbayev Center for the development of inter-faith and inter-civilization dialogue Bulat Sarsenbayev highlighted the role the First President of Kazakhstan played in the development of inter-faith accord in the country and beyond, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While speaking at the session of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Nur-Sultan on Wednesday, Bulat Sansenbayev paid attention to the fact that practically all speakers mentioned Nursultan Nazarbayev’s role in the gradual promotion of international dialogue in the sphere of inter-civilizational, inter-religious and inter-faith relations.

