Elbasy through the eyes of world leaders

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - In 2019 Kazakhstan experienced a historic event - the country's long-standing leader, First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan- Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev resigned and handed over the reins to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Over 28 years of his presidency Elbasy has left the deepest mark not only in Kazakhstan but in world political history.

«He is a man always looking to the future. This is an amazing quality. Firstly, he knows how to surround himself with very efficient young people and he is never afraid to put strong people next to him. This is a hallmark of any strong leader. Nursultan Abishevich is wise, active and talented leader», Vladimir Putin, the President of the Russian Federation, once said about Elbasy.

Russia is the closest neighbor and partner of our country in many international organizations. Russia is one of the three largest world powers. Kazakhstan, thanks to the wise policy of Elbasy, has always tried to maintain and develop relations with China and the United States. The statements of the US Presidents and Chinese President Xi Jinping also testify to how successful this was. Former US President Barack Obama, speaking about Elbasy noted «President Nazarbayev is one of the utter leaders in the world in matters of non-proliferation and nuclear safety».

«Kazakhstan is a great example of how a country may abandon nuclear weapons and achieve greater security and economic prosperity. Having renounced nuclear weapons Kazakhstanis received security guarantees from all the states of the region, and this helped to make Kazakhstan one of the most stable countries in the region. Kazakhstan became a country that is open to the international economy and foreign capital», B. Obama added.

The current President of the United States Donald Trump did not hide his sympathies towards the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In his letter to Elbasy in May of the current year he noted the great role of N. Nazarbayev in the development of bilateral relations. «Your visit to the White House last year was an important step in strengthening cooperation between the United States of America and Kazakhstan. We managed to achieve great success in bilateral relations, and I am glad that American companies continue finding more and more areas for economic collaboration with Kazakhstan».

«Thanks to President Nursultan Nazarbayev a solid foundation for the partnership of our countries has been laid. For many years President Nazarbayev has made great efforts to strengthen the friendship of our states. Nursultan Nazarbayev is well known and deeply respected in China», the Chinese leader Xi Jinping emphasized.

«President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is an outstanding personality of our time and an elder of the Turkic world. The authority of the President of Kazakhstan in the Turkic world is very high», Turkish President Recep Erdogan noted on April 16, 2015 at a meeting in the capital of Kazakhstan.

The presidents of the post-Soviet states have always outlined the great role played by Elbasy in the development of relations between the CIS member states.

President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko directly connects Kazakhstan’s success with N. Nazarbayev’s personality. «Thanks to the hard-working nature and patriotism of the people of Kazakhstan your country over the years has managed to achieve truly impressive results in strengthening statehood, socio-economic development, in securing Kazakhstan’s image as an authoritative participant of international relations. Kazakhstan is making an important contribution to the integration processes in the post-Soviet space ensuring global and regional security. Undoubtedly, the achievement of these outstanding results was made thanks to the First President», A. Lukashenko says.

During the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council the head of the Belarusian state expressed confidence that the experience of Elbasy is necessary for the organization even after his resignation. Mr. Lukashenko proposed to assign Elbasy the status of Honorary Chairman of the Council.

Igor Dodon, President of Moldova, believes that N. Nazarbayev has contributed to strengthening the role of his country in the Eurasian Economic Union.

«The role of Nazarbayev in establishing the independent Kazakhstan, developing integration processes in the former post-Soviet space is difficult to overestimate. Largely thanks to him Moldova became the first country to receive observer status at the EAEU», he said.

According to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the consistent wise policy of the leadership of Kazakhstan aimed at peaceful interaction in the region largely contributes to maintaining security in it.

«Kazakhstan has become a powerful country. Therefore, his (Elbasy) role in resolving the issues of the regional nature is growing», I. Aliyev said. The head of the Azerbaijani state was also admired by the capital of Kazakhstan. «I saw the new capital. And I was very impressed with the pace of construction and the beauty that is being created. The President Nursultan Nazarbayev created the new city, the new capital. Our countries, peoples are close and fraternal. I want to wish the people of Kazakhstan peace and prosperity», he added.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev sincerely considers Elbasy a close ally in the Central Asian region.

«Nursultan Abishevich supported us in difficult situations. We are very grateful to him for this. The Kazakh people are our reliable, sincere and close friend», Sh. Mirziyoyev said after his election as President of Uzbekistan in 2016.

«The people of Tajikistan highly value the historical role of the First President of Kazakhstan in promoting the Kazakh-Tajik strategic partnership», said Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.

In Europe the authority of N. Nazarbayev is also in no doubt. The rare leadership qualities of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan were admired by the late Margaret Thatcher and Jacques Chirac.

«At present there are five or six great and very influential politicians in the world. Nursultan Abishevich Nazarbayev is among them», said Margaret Thatcher.

The former President of France rightly linked the fame of our country in Europe with the name of Elbasy. «The dynamic economic development of Kazakhstan is the result of the work of Nursultan Abishevich Nazarbayev and his policy aimed at improving the welfare of Kazakhstan. Thanks to this policy Kazakhstan has become popular in Europe», emphasized J. Chirac.