Elbasy thanks Yessimov for fruitful work as Samruk Kazyna CEO

29 March 2021, 11:46
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Elbasy thanked Akhmetzhan Yessimov for fruitful work as Samruk Kazyna National Welfare Foundation CEO, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that Samruk Kazyna under the chairmanship of Yessimov achieved a brand new level of its development ranking among Top 20 leading international foundation of the UN report.

In his turn, Yessimov expressed gratitude to the Elbasy for strong confidence vested noting that the Foundation’s results are only a small part of the country's overall success achieved thanks to the policy pursued by the First President aimed at people's well-being of citizens and the country's prosperity.


