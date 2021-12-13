Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Elbasy takes part in awarding ceremony of state awards dated to Independence Day

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
13 December 2021, 16:29
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev took part in the awarding ceremony of state awards on the occasion of the Independence Day, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

Nursultan Nazarbayev extended his congratulations on the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence to all participants of the ceremony, noting that the holiday is a bright example of our country’s achievements.

Elbasy pointed out that all those years Kazakhstan set ambitious goals for the benefit of the Kazakh people and worked to earn a remarkable standing in the world.

He also added that he is honored to award the state prizes on the eve of Independence Day and all those present contribute to the development of Kazakhstan.

During the ceremony statesmen and public figures as well as businessmen were honored with state prizes.

Among those awarded were Chairman of the Board of VTB Bank Andrey Kostin, Metropolitan of Astana and Kazakhstan Alexander, First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party Bauyrzhan Baibek, Chairman of the Constitutional Council Kairat Mami and many others.

