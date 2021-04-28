Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Elbasy takes part in 29th People’s Assembly session

    28 April 2021, 15:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev addressed the 29th session of the People’s Assembly, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At the 29th session of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev said that 30 years ago the multinational, multi-faith people of Kazakhstan made a fundamental choice to move forward maintaining unity, peace, and accord.

    According to him, the choice prove right and efficient to this day, leading to favorable conditions for building Statehood and ensured a powerful asset to form the outlook of today’s Kazakhstan.

    He added that 11 articles of Kazakhstan’s Constitution state, protect, and strengthen unity, peace, and accord in the country. No discrimination exists with regard to language, religion, nationality, and so on, he said.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events Kazakhstan First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    3 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    4 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    5 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes