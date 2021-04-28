Elbasy takes part in 29th People’s Assembly session

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev addressed the 29th session of the People’s Assembly, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the 29th session of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev said that 30 years ago the multinational, multi-faith people of Kazakhstan made a fundamental choice to move forward maintaining unity, peace, and accord.

According to him, the choice prove right and efficient to this day, leading to favorable conditions for building Statehood and ensured a powerful asset to form the outlook of today’s Kazakhstan.

He added that 11 articles of Kazakhstan’s Constitution state, protect, and strengthen unity, peace, and accord in the country. No discrimination exists with regard to language, religion, nationality, and so on, he said.