Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Elbasy suggests creating Global Alliance of leaders for nuclear-free world

    12 November 2019, 11:48

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has suggested creating the Global Alliance of leaders for nuclear-free world, Kazinform reports.

    While speaking at the 5th session of the Astana Club in the Kazakh capital, Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that the world needs an authoritative, global platform for promotion of the nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation agenda. That is why the First President of Kazakhstan believes it is necessary to establish the Global Alliance of leaders for nuclear-free world.

    He added that the world’s leading scientists, politicians and diplomats could have joined their efforts to promote non-proliferation.

    «I propose participants of the forum to consider the prospects of creation of such international alliance,» Nazarbayev said.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Nuclear disarmament Nursultan Nazarbayev
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    2 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    3 Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
    4 Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
    5 Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023