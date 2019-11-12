Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Elbasy suggests creating Global Alliance of leaders for nuclear-free world

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
12 November 2019, 11:48
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has suggested creating the Global Alliance of leaders for nuclear-free world, Kazinform reports.

While speaking at the 5th session of the Astana Club in the Kazakh capital, Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that the world needs an authoritative, global platform for promotion of the nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation agenda. That is why the First President of Kazakhstan believes it is necessary to establish the Global Alliance of leaders for nuclear-free world.

He added that the world’s leading scientists, politicians and diplomats could have joined their efforts to promote non-proliferation.

«I propose participants of the forum to consider the prospects of creation of such international alliance,» Nazarbayev said.

Nuclear disarmament   Nursultan Nazarbayev  
