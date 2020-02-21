Go to the main site
    Elbasy signs resolution on convocation of Nur Otan Party’s Political Council Bureau

    21 February 2020, 10:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed a resolution on convocation of a meeting of the Bureau of Nur Otan Party’s Political Council, Press Secretary of the Elbasy Aidos Ukibay informed via his Twitter account.

    «Nursultan Nazarbayev signed a resolution on convocation of a meeting of the Bureau of Nur Otan Party’s Political Council on March 5, 2020 in the capital,» he tweeted.

    It should be reminded that earlier Chairman of Nur Otan Party Nursultan Nazarbayev signed a resolution on convocation of an enlarged meeting of the Party’s Political Council on March 18, 2020.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Nur Otan Party First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
