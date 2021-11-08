Go to the main site
    Elbasy sends letter of condolences to family and close ones of late Kazhakhmet Balakhmetov

    8 November 2021, 18:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nurusltan Nazarbayev has sent a letter of condolences to the family members and close ones of late eminent statesman and public figure Kazhakhmet Balakhmetov, Kazinform cites Elbasy.kz.

    «Kazhakhmet Balakhmetov was a person of great nobility and decency, who dedicated his conscious life to national education. In the post of the Minister of Education of the KazSSR over many years he contributed greatly to the development of the sphere. Moreover, as a public figure he earned sincere respect and recognition of people. His productive labor was recognized by top honors. I am sure that the life of Kazhakhmet Balakhmetov will always serve as an example for the upcoming generation,» reads the letter.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
