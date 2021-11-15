Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Elbasy sends condolences over passing of financier Daulet Sembayev

    15 November 2021, 14:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nurusltan Nazarbayev expressed condolences over the passing of prominent financier, statesman and public figure Daulet Sembayev, Kazinform cites Elbasy.kz.

    «Daulet Sembayev who dedicated his life to the development of the domestic financial sector was a figure greatly contributing to the reform of the pension system of independent Kazakhstan, introduction of the national currency – tenge, He decently held many responsible posts. He served as the First Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the National Bank, member of the Senate of Parliament. He contributed his knowledge and selfless labor to the development of the country and was highly respected by many,» reads the letter of condolences.

    Elbasy expressed confidence that the bright image of Daulet Sembayev will always be remembered by the public.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
    Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    3 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    4 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    5 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes