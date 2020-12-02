Elbasy’s global anti-nuclear initiatives highly regarded in Japan

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - On December 1, a round table dedicated to the Day of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan was held in Tokyo. The event was attended by former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda, President of the Goi Peace Foundation Hiroo Sayonji, Director of the Tokyo National Museum Masami Zeniya and expert community representatives, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

Mr. Fukuda shared his warm memories of the talks with Nursultan Nazarbayev on his official visits to Japan in 2008 and 2016, both of which were full of a significant action agenda and provided a strong impetus to the development of Kazakhstan-Japan cooperation. When Fukuda was Prime Minister in 2008, Nursultan Nazarbayev was awarded the Order of the Chrysanthemum on the Big Ribbon, Japan's highest state award.

According to Mr. Fukuda, Elbasy is the author of the «Kazakhstan development model», which can serve as an example for some Asian countries.

Mr. Sayonji, President of the Goi Peace Foundation, highlighted the role of Elbasy in nuclear disarmament, as well as fruitful cooperation between Kazakhstan and Japan in prohibiting nuclear testing. He stressed that these efforts are still relevant today. Mr. Sayonji also recalled that the First President Nursultan Nazarbayev has received the 2016 Culture of Peace Special Award from the Goi Foundation for outstanding leadership in building a nuclear-free world.

Director of the Tokyo National Museum Mr. Zeniya expressed his readiness to take part in joint events dedicated to Kazakhstan's 30th anniversary of Independence.

In turn, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Japan Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev spoke about the global initiatives of Elbasy and introduced the current priorities for the development of Kazakhstan, including the New Economic Course, announced by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in September 2020.



