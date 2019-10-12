Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Elbasy: Russia and China are neighbors given by the God

Alzhanova Raushan
12 October 2019, 10:49
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan should build good relations with neighboring states, this has been stated by the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan- Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev in an interview with Khabar TV channel.

N. Nazarbayev stressed that Kazakhstan has the agreement with the leadership of China. «We launch joint Kazakh-Chinese enterprises and the Government signs out how many specialists will come to the country for working. At the end of construction everyone leaves. We choose the most advanced enterprises that Kazakhstan needs. I had the best relations with all the leaders of China. Today, President of PRC Xi Jinping fully confirms this», Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

He also recalled the initiative the Silk Road as this project is very beneficial for Kazakhstan.

«Nowadays cargo is moving into Europe from the Pacific Ocean through China, Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea and the Caucasus. Thus, Kazakhstan is making money owing to cargo transporters», added N. Nazarbayev.

«Both Russia and China are the neighbors given by the God. We should build good relations with these countries», said Elbasy.

