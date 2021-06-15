Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Elbasy receives Samruk Kazyna CEO and Lukoil President

    15 June 2021, 17:22

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan–Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev received Samruk Kazyna National Welfare Fund JSC Almassadam Satkaliyev and Lukoil President Vagit Alekperov, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

    During the meeting debated were oil and gas industry cooperation development issues and plans for realization of investment projects.

    The Samruk Kazyna CEO said that Lukoil is one of the large investors in Kazakhstan which works at the largest oilfields such as Tengiz, Karachaganak, and takes part in the Caspian Pipeline Consortium infrastructure project.

    Alekperov told Nursultan Nazarbayev about the plans to increase investments into Kazakhstan’s economy through realization of joint projects, including development of oilfields on the Caspian Sea.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Oil & Gas First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    QazaqGaz to present its new gas industry development strategy
    Samruk Kazyna and CNPC to develop 4 large oil and gas projects
    OPEC+ cuts oil output to 40.46 mb/d throughout 2024
    Popular
    1 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    2 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    3 Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
    4 Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    5 Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%