Elbasy receives Samruk Kazyna CEO and Lukoil President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan–Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev received Samruk Kazyna National Welfare Fund JSC Almassadam Satkaliyev and Lukoil President Vagit Alekperov, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

During the meeting debated were oil and gas industry cooperation development issues and plans for realization of investment projects.

The Samruk Kazyna CEO said that Lukoil is one of the large investors in Kazakhstan which works at the largest oilfields such as Tengiz, Karachaganak, and takes part in the Caspian Pipeline Consortium infrastructure project.

Alekperov told Nursultan Nazarbayev about the plans to increase investments into Kazakhstan’s economy through realization of joint projects, including development of oilfields on the Caspian Sea.