Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Elbasy receives Samruk Kazyna CEO and Lukoil President

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
15 June 2021, 17:22
Elbasy receives Samruk Kazyna CEO and Lukoil President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan–Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev received Samruk Kazyna National Welfare Fund JSC Almassadam Satkaliyev and Lukoil President Vagit Alekperov, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

During the meeting debated were oil and gas industry cooperation development issues and plans for realization of investment projects.

The Samruk Kazyna CEO said that Lukoil is one of the large investors in Kazakhstan which works at the largest oilfields such as Tengiz, Karachaganak, and takes part in the Caspian Pipeline Consortium infrastructure project.

Alekperov told Nursultan Nazarbayev about the plans to increase investments into Kazakhstan’s economy through realization of joint projects, including development of oilfields on the Caspian Sea.


Oil & Gas   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months