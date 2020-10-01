Go to the main site
    Elbasy receives Rector of Kazakh National Agrarian Research University

    1 October 2020, 21:26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Elbasy received Rector of the Kazakh National Agrarian Research University Tlektes Yespolov, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

    The Elbasy focused on introducing innovation technologies and development of the agrarian science. The importance of introducing new approaches purposed to support and develop the country’s science outlined in the President’s Address was highlighted during the meeting.

    The Elbasy noted that bringing up the growing generation is aimed at development of moral and civil responsibility. The key in the process are tolerance, interethnic consent, patriotism, orderliness and diligence.

    Yespolov said that the university was awarded the new status of the research university.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

