Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Other Governmental Authorities

    Elbasy receives PM Askar Mamin, First Vice PM Alikhan Smailov

    15 April 2021, 21:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev received Prime Minister Askar Mamin and First Deputy Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

    During the meeting, the Chairman of the Nur Otan Party was briefed on the current activity on the implementation of the Roadmap aimed at the realization of the Nur Otan Party’s pre-election campaign.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev was also informed of the results of socioeconomic development of the country in the first quarter of 2021 as well as the work of the Government aimed at preserving the growth rates ща national economy amid the global crisis.

    The participants of the meeting also focused on the revised republican budget, Elbasy and President’s strategic initiatives, fight against COVID-19 and stabilization of the epidemiological situation, modernization of the domestic healthcare system, and implementation of the key state programs.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn