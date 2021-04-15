Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Elbasy receives PM Askar Mamin, First Vice PM Alikhan Smailov

Kudrenok Tatyana
15 April 2021, 21:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev received Prime Minister Askar Mamin and First Deputy Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

During the meeting, the Chairman of the Nur Otan Party was briefed on the current activity on the implementation of the Roadmap aimed at the realization of the Nur Otan Party’s pre-election campaign.

Nursultan Nazarbayev was also informed of the results of socioeconomic development of the country in the first quarter of 2021 as well as the work of the Government aimed at preserving the growth rates ща national economy amid the global crisis.

The participants of the meeting also focused on the revised republican budget, Elbasy and President’s strategic initiatives, fight against COVID-19 and stabilization of the epidemiological situation, modernization of the domestic healthcare system, and implementation of the key state programs.


