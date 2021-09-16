Go to the main site
    Elbasy receives Nazarbayev University President Shigeo Katsu

    16 September 2021, 18:47

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with Nazarbayev University President Shigeo Katsu, Kazinform cites the press service of Elbasy.

    During the meeting the main achievements of Nazarbayev University during years and implementation of the strategy of the further development of the university were discussed.

    Elbasy pointed out that the University has become a leading education facility preparing highly qualified professionals and promoting domestic science in a relatively short period.

    The First President of Kazakhstan noted that modern workforce was in shortage which forced him to launch the Bolashak program first. Later the University began training bachelors.

    «I constantly visit the University and attended graduation ceremonies. It has a great future lying ahead. The University is an example for many domestic universities,» said Elbasy, highlighting President Shigeo Katsu’s great part in it.

    Nazarbayev accentuated the importance of the University’s further development, including by implementing projects in the artificial intelligence field.

    «The next stage of development of the University’s program is opening an AI Corpus to be set up in Almaty city. The talks with the foreign companies to be involved in the project took place,» said Elbasy.

    On his part, Mr. Shigeo Katsu presented Nazarbayev with the information on the University’s achievement of the key indicators of the 2018/30 strategy. According to him, over 6.8 thousand students are studying at the University. It is in the list of top 10 universities in the Eurasian space for the number of scientific studies competing with the leading higher education facilities of the Continent.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
