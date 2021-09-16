Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Elbasy receives Nazarbayev University President Shigeo Katsu

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
16 September 2021, 18:47
Elbasy receives Nazarbayev University President Shigeo Katsu

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with Nazarbayev University President Shigeo Katsu, Kazinform cites the press service of Elbasy.

During the meeting the main achievements of Nazarbayev University during years and implementation of the strategy of the further development of the university were discussed.

Elbasy pointed out that the University has become a leading education facility preparing highly qualified professionals and promoting domestic science in a relatively short period.

The First President of Kazakhstan noted that modern workforce was in shortage which forced him to launch the Bolashak program first. Later the University began training bachelors.

«I constantly visit the University and attended graduation ceremonies. It has a great future lying ahead. The University is an example for many domestic universities,» said Elbasy, highlighting President Shigeo Katsu’s great part in it.

Nazarbayev accentuated the importance of the University’s further development, including by implementing projects in the artificial intelligence field.

«The next stage of development of the University’s program is opening an AI Corpus to be set up in Almaty city. The talks with the foreign companies to be involved in the project took place,» said Elbasy.

photo

On his part, Mr. Shigeo Katsu presented Nazarbayev with the information on the University’s achievement of the key indicators of the 2018/30 strategy. According to him, over 6.8 thousand students are studying at the University. It is in the list of top 10 universities in the Eurasian space for the number of scientific studies competing with the leading higher education facilities of the Continent.


Kazakhstan   Nursultan Nazarbayev   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana