    Elbasy receives Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools CEO

    27 September 2021, 20:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev received Kulyash Shamshidiova, the CEO of the Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools Autonomous Educational Organization, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

    The latter reported on the current state and further plans for the development of the country’s intellectual schools. Since 2008 over 20 intellectual schools were built the countrywide. Since the opening more than 14,500 children have graduated from the intellectual schools and one in four entered the Nazarbayev University. In 2021 some 29% of intellectual schools’ graduates entered the Nazarbayev University, 78 entered the world’s leading universities, including the Ivy League Universities.

    She also briefed on the completion of the construction an intellectual school in Turkestan, measures to adopt new teaching approaches and disseminate intellectual schools practices at schools the countrywide.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Education Nursultan Nazarbayev First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
