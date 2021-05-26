Elbasy receives Kazatomprom CEO

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev received CEO of Kazatomprom National Atomic Company Galymzhan Pirmatov, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

The latter reported on the main results of the company’s work done in 2020 and its current activities. He stressed that Kazatomprom has maintained its position as the largest natural uranium seller strengthening its status of a reliable partner and fuel supplier for atomic industry. Despite the global pandemic challenges the company achieved all the targets. The company’s revenue in 2020 achieved KZT 587.5 bln. The total amount of dividends for 2018-2021 made KZT 491 bln.

Besides, Pirmatov told about the vaccination rates at the holding, realization of large projects.