    Elbasy receives Kazakh Ambassador to Russia

    1 February 2020, 17:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan–Elbasy, Chairman of the Security Council Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Kazakh Ambassador to Russia Yermek Kosherbayev, the Elbasy’s press service reports.

    During the meeting Nazarbayev noted importance for further deepening of bilateral cooperation and strengthening of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Russia. The Elbasy stressed the need to study issues concerning Kazakhstan’s activities within integrational and international organizations.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Nursultan Nazarbayev Ministry of Foreign Affairs
