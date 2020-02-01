Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Elbasy receives Kazakh Ambassador to Russia

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
1 February 2020, 17:11
Elbasy receives Kazakh Ambassador to Russia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan–Elbasy, Chairman of the Security Council Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Kazakh Ambassador to Russia Yermek Kosherbayev, the Elbasy’s press service reports.

During the meeting Nazarbayev noted importance for further deepening of bilateral cooperation and strengthening of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Russia. The Elbasy stressed the need to study issues concerning Kazakhstan’s activities within integrational and international organizations.


Foreign policy    Nursultan Nazarbayev   Ministry of Foreign Affairs  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%