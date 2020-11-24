Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Elbasy receives head of Corporate Fund «University Medical Center»

Kudrenok Tatyana
24 November 2020, 19:02
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Supreme Board of Trustees of AEO Nazarbayev University, Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev received Chairman of the Board of Corporative Fund «University Medical Center» Yuri Pya, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

Nursultan Nazarbayev was briefed on the measures taken by the Fund to develop modern medical education, healthcare, and research-to-practice activity in that field.

During the meeting, Elbasy stressed that in the present-day conditions medical workers shoulder great responsibility.

Nursultan Nazarbayev continued by welcoming Mr. Pya in the post of the Chairman of the Board of Corporate Fund «University Medical Center». Elbasy expressed confidence that Mr. Pya will work for the benefit of Kazakhstan’s future and promised to render necessary support.


