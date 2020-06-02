Elbasy receives first deputy chairman of Nur Otan Party

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - During the meeting, the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev was informed about the current activities of the Birgemiz Foundation and the preparations for the internal party selection - primaries, Kazinform reports citing the official website of Elbasy.

It was informed that thanks to the Birgemiz Foundation more than 360 thousand families received a lump sum payment of KZT50 thousand. In addition, one-time payments were allocated to more than 2100 employees of medical organizations of the capital and the city of Almaty.

Moreover, Bauyrzhan Baibek reported that the Birgemiz Foundation allocated KZT340 million for the construction of houses for residents of the flood-hit Dostyk village of Maktaaral district. In addition, party activists and volunteers collected and sent over one thousand tons of humanitarian aid to residents of the Maktaaral district.

Elbasy instructed to continue providing support to needy residents of small towns and villages of the country through the Birgemiz Foundation.

During the meeting, B. Baibek reported to Elbasy about the results of working trips to the regions, progress in the implementation of the party’s election program and preparations for the primaries.