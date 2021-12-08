Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Elbasy receives Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
8 December 2021, 19:51
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev received Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Zhaparov, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

During the meeting the Elbasy highlighted historical kinship of fraternal nations of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

Nursultan Nazarbayev noted importance of building cultural and humanitarian ties between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The Elbasy noticedp about an opportunity to allocate grants for Kyrgyzstan youth to study in Kazakhstan.

In his turn, Zhaparov expressed gratitude to Nursultan Nazarbayev for his constant support of Kyrgyzstan and conveyed the best wishes on behalf of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov. He highlighted Kazakhstan’s success achieved over the years of independence under the chairmanship of the First President, and personal contribution of the Elbasy in strengthening good neighborhood between the two nations.


