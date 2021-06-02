Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Other Governmental Authorities

    Elbasy receives Chairman of Anti-Corruption Agency

    2 June 2021, 21:06

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elbasy received Chairman of the Agency for Anti-Corruption Marat Akhmetzhanov, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that over the years of Independence tremendous work had been done in Kazakhstan in terms of the fight against corruption.

    In particular, Elbasy noted that the first against corruption had been ongoing since the first days of attaining the independence. However, in his words, a lot has yet to be done.

    Marat Akhmetzhanov, in turn, briefed Nursultan Nazarbayev on the steps made by the Agency to analyze and prevent corruption risks as well as strengthen international cooperation in the sphere of anti-corruption.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Combating corruption First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
    5 President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region