Elbasy receives Chairman of Anti-Corruption Agency

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elbasy received Chairman of the Agency for Anti-Corruption Marat Akhmetzhanov, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that over the years of Independence tremendous work had been done in Kazakhstan in terms of the fight against corruption.

In particular, Elbasy noted that the first against corruption had been ongoing since the first days of attaining the independence. However, in his words, a lot has yet to be done.

Marat Akhmetzhanov, in turn, briefed Nursultan Nazarbayev on the steps made by the Agency to analyze and prevent corruption risks as well as strengthen international cooperation in the sphere of anti-corruption.