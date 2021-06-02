Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Other Governmental Authorities

Elbasy receives Chairman of Anti-Corruption Agency

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
2 June 2021, 21:06
Elbasy receives Chairman of Anti-Corruption Agency

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elbasy received Chairman of the Agency for Anti-Corruption Marat Akhmetzhanov, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that over the years of Independence tremendous work had been done in Kazakhstan in terms of the fight against corruption.

In particular, Elbasy noted that the first against corruption had been ongoing since the first days of attaining the independence. However, in his words, a lot has yet to be done.

Marat Akhmetzhanov, in turn, briefed Nursultan Nazarbayev on the steps made by the Agency to analyze and prevent corruption risks as well as strengthen international cooperation in the sphere of anti-corruption.

Combating corruption    First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President