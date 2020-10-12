Go to the main site
    Elbasy receives Bauyrzhan Baibek

    12 October 2020, 18:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nur Otan Party Chairman Nursultan Nazarbayev received Bauyrzhan Baibek to debate primaries results, the Elbasy’s press service informs.

    As the 1st Deputy Party Chairman reported, 84.2% of party members participated in primaries, 88% of them online. 36% out of 10,073 registered candidates were women, 29% accounted for youth under the age of 35. 20,000 proposals were collected at large as a result of intra-party selection.

    The Elbasy also focused on the draft pre-election party program.

    As stated there the Political Council Bureau debated the draft republican pre-election program. It contains all the party goals and large-scale tasks.

    The Elbasy charged the party jointly with the Birgemiz Fund to work at paying additional targeted aid up to KZT 50,000 to 100 more socially vulnerable families the countrywide.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

