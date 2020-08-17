Elbasy receives Bauyrzhan Baibek

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Elbasy, Chairman of Nur Otan Party Nursultan Nazarbayev received the 1st Deputy Chairman of Nur Otan Party, Bauyrzhan Baibek, the press service of Elbasy informs.

During the meeting Elbasy highlighted holding of intra-party selection, primaries, at high level.

Baibek reported on preparations for organization of intra-party selection, development of pre-election program and work of the Birgemiz Fund aimed at supporting vulnerable groups and staff of health organizations. He also told about the progress of housing construction for the flood-hit families in Maktaaral district, Turkestan region.

2.3 mln of Kazakhstanis received support under the Birgemiz Fund. For the past seven months about 270,000 people applied for Nur Otan. 60% of applications were considered and resolved. As stated there construction of 20 houses for flood-hit families is to complete soon.