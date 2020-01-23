Elbasy receives Assistant to President-Secretary of Security Council

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev received newly appointed Assistant to the President-Secretary of the Security Council Asset Issekeshev Thursday, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

During the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev highlighted the important role the Security Council plays in making sure that the unified state policy is carried out in terms of ensuring the national security and defense capacity of the country.

«The Security Council is an important government body which in the first place analyzes and considers the issues of ensuring security in Kazakhstan and beyond,» said the First President of Kazakhstan. In his words, the Council also deals with the issues related to the work of law-enforcement agencies, food security, interaction with foreign countries, and defense capacity. Elbasy also stressed it is crucial to bring the reform of the domestic law-enforcement system to a close.

In turn, Asset Issekeshev reported on the current situation in the country and briefed Nursultan Nazarbayev on what will be done in 2020.

Wrapping up the meeting, Elbasy gave the Secretary of the Security Council a number of specific instructions.



