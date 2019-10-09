Elbasy received head of Kazakh Anti-Corruption Agency

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev met with head of the Kazakh Anti-Corruption Agency Alik Shpekbayev, the official website of the Elbasy reads.

The First President of Kazakhstan stressed the importance of applying international anti-corruption practices to raise the agency’s efficiency.

«We took all necessary measures to improvethe anti-corruption system. However it is necessary to continue further studying the practices of foreign countries and implement the best ones,» Nursultan Nazarbayev said. Besides, he focused on the need to involve society into the process of fighting against corrupt practices.

Shpekbayev also reported on the progress of realization of the Adaldyk alany project implemented jointly with central states bodies.