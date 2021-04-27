Go to the main site
    Elbasy received Deputy Chairman of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan

    27 April 2021, 16:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev received Deputy Chairman of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan Marat Azilkhanov, the Elbasy.kz reads.

    The latter reported on the country’s interethnic relations and preparations for the XXIX session of the Assembly. It will focus on 30 years of unity, peace and consent.

    The parties paid attention to the work of the regional Friendship Houses. The First President stressed the importance of cooperation between the akimats (administrations) and People’s Assembly for further realization of the state policy in social accord and unity in the regions.

    Following the meeting the Chairman of the People’s Assembly set certain tasks.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

