Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Elbasy’ press service posts video footage to commemorate 25 years of Constitution

    30 August 2020, 12:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The press service of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has posted the archival video footage shot 25 years ago on the Instagram page to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Constitution, Kazinform reports.

    The commentary to the video reads that on this day (August 30) 25 years ago, the national referendum took place where the current Constitution of Kazakhstan was adopted. The referendum was followed by a press conference with the participation of First Kazakh President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and the representatives of the domestic and foreign media. A week ago, on September 6, 1995 Nursultan Nazarbayev took part in the solemn ceremony where the new Constitution was officially presented. Then-Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission Yuri Kim read the Order on the results of the constitutional referendum held on August 30, 1995 and handed over the original text of the new Constitution to then-President Nursultan Nazarbayev.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events Kazakhstan First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    3 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    4 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    5 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes