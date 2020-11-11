Go to the main site
    Elbasy praises development of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan in the past 25 years

    11 November 2020, 16:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has praised the development of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan throughout the years of its existence, Kazinform reports.

    While addressing the session of the Council of the People’s Assembly on Wednesday, Elbasy said the Assembly has greatly evolved in the past 25 years and transformed into a genuinely public institute which has its representatives at the Kazakh Parliament.

    The People’s Assembly, according to Nazarbayev, embodies the best features of a universal structure of the civil society and has contributed greatly to ensuring friendship, peace, and trust in Kazakhstan.

    The success of the Assembly, in his words, has been achieved thanks to all citizens of the country.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev also reminded that such international organizations as the UN and OSCE highly commend Kazakhstan’s policy in terms of inter-ethnic and inter-faith relations.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
