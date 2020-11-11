Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parties and Organizations

Elbasy praises development of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan in the past 25 years

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
11 November 2020, 16:12
Elbasy praises development of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan in the past 25 years

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has praised the development of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan throughout the years of its existence, Kazinform reports.

While addressing the session of the Council of the People’s Assembly on Wednesday, Elbasy said the Assembly has greatly evolved in the past 25 years and transformed into a genuinely public institute which has its representatives at the Kazakh Parliament.

The People’s Assembly, according to Nazarbayev, embodies the best features of a universal structure of the civil society and has contributed greatly to ensuring friendship, peace, and trust in Kazakhstan.

The success of the Assembly, in his words, has been achieved thanks to all citizens of the country.

Nursultan Nazarbayev also reminded that such international organizations as the UN and OSCE highly commend Kazakhstan’s policy in terms of inter-ethnic and inter-faith relations.


People's Assembly of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events