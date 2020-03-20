Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Elbasy plays key role in building Kazakhstan’s geopolitics, view

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
20 March 2020, 15:51
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «There is a key role of the Elbasy in building the modern philosophy of Kazakhstan’s geopolitics,» expert of Institute of World Economics and Politics (IWEP) under the First President’s Foundation Zhumabek Sarabekov said.

He also noted that Nursultan Nazarbayev as the Leader of Kazakhstan initiated building new cooperation platforms. Nazarbayev is the author of the idea of the Eurasian Economic Union suggested for the first time in 1994. The CICA concept as the OSCE security forum in Asia was also suggested by Kazakhstan. Since early independence Kazakhstan set a course for close integration into the world community and follows its way. Openness to global economics, active participation in the work of international organizations, generation of various integration initiatives in economics and security is the distinctive character of Kazakhstan’s diplomacy.

Kazakhstan takes the lead in Central Asia in cooperation with the international institutions and in the post-Soviet Union space. The open course of country’s foreign policy is one of the efficient instruments for promotion and protection of national interests.


First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
