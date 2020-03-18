Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Elbasy played great role in development of Kazakh national culture, view

    18 March 2020, 22:19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev played the great role in the development of Kazakh national culture,» rector of the Kazakh National University of Arts, People’s Artist of Kazakhstan, Professor Aiman Musakhadzhayeva said.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev as the President had a clear idea of the future of Kazakhstan. All his reforms were purposed to improve people’s living standards.

    First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev played the great role in the development of Kazakh national culture. The Kazakh National Academy of Arts was founded with support of Nursultan Nazarbayev. The new capital city created conditions were for gifted youth. There is an opportunity to teach students music, theatre, cinema, fine arts, etc. International cooperation programs concluded with the leading universities of Russia, Italy, Spain, the U.S. and other countries help bring up highly-valued experts in the arts.

    Currently there are 30 ensembles, orchestras, bands, folk ensembles in the University of Arts.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Culture First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Astana Opera: Unparalleled Music
    Alan Buribayev conducts Eugene Onegin at Ljubljana Slovene National Theatre Opera and Ballet
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    3 Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
    4 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    5 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League