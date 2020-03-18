Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Elbasy played great role in development of Kazakh national culture, view

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
18 March 2020, 22:19
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev played the great role in the development of Kazakh national culture,» rector of the Kazakh National University of Arts, People’s Artist of Kazakhstan, Professor Aiman Musakhadzhayeva said.

Nursultan Nazarbayev as the President had a clear idea of the future of Kazakhstan. All his reforms were purposed to improve people’s living standards.

First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev played the great role in the development of Kazakh national culture. The Kazakh National Academy of Arts was founded with support of Nursultan Nazarbayev. The new capital city created conditions were for gifted youth. There is an opportunity to teach students music, theatre, cinema, fine arts, etc. International cooperation programs concluded with the leading universities of Russia, Italy, Spain, the U.S. and other countries help bring up highly-valued experts in the arts.

Currently there are 30 ensembles, orchestras, bands, folk ensembles in the University of Arts.


