Elbasy pays visit to new track-and-field complex in Nur-Sultan

Kudrenok Tatyana
26 November 2020, 20:03
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev visited the new track-and-field sports complex in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Elbasy.

During the visit, Nursultan Nazarbayev surveyed the new sports facility and the training center and saw the video presentation of the recently built sports complex.

The new sports facility was put into commission earlier this month and successfully gained certification by IAAF. It is expected to be play host to top-level sports events.

There is a training center, a gym, two swimming pools, a hotel, a food court, etc. The new sports facility has everything in place for professional training of track-and-field athletes.

The construction of the new sports facility was financed by JSC Samruk-Kazyna.

photo


