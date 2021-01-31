Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Elbasy offers condolences to family of Mikhail Dorofeyev

31 January 2021, 14:36
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan sent a telegram of condolences on the passing away of well-known Kazakhstani journalist, editor-in-chief of Informburo.kz information and analytic internet portal Mikhail Dorofeyev, the elbasy.kz reads.

«Being the laureate of the Prize of the President of Kazakhstan, academician of the Journalism Academy he was the member of the National Public Confidence Council. Mikhail Dorofeyev made a great contribution to the development of the country’s media industry, contributed to introducing new standards of quality and professionalism,» the telegram reads.

Nursultan Nazarbayev  
