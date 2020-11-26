Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev’s key achievements highlighted at int’l event

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The international roundtable dated to the Day of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan «The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan: 30 years of creation and steady development» is underway in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

«For us, Kazakhstanis, it's not just a holiday, it is an entire epoch symbolizing the independence, unwavering spirit, success and constant movement forward into the better future,» Aida Balayeva, Minister of Information and Social Development, noted in her remarks at the roundtable.

Minister Balayeva noted that the past 30 years have been indeed a historic time for Kazakhstan when the new image of a great, peaceful, and hardworking nation has been formed.

It should come as no surprise, Balayeva said, that all these qualities can be attributed to the personality of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev.

She went on to name the key achievements made by Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev during the years of his presidency, including the shutting down of the Semipalatinsk test site, attaining the national independence, demarcation of the national borders, and uniting all peoples residing in Kazakhstan for the sake of peace and stability in our common home.

The event was organized by the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

